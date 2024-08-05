Forecast: Heavy rain expected tonight

Goodbye to the heat and humidity! After 10 straight days with highs above average, we will be stuck in the 70s today.

We can expect some rain showers throughout the day. Later this evening, heavy rain will move into Northeast Wisconsin. With rain totals around 1 inch in many places, we can expect flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for many counties beginning Monday night and expires Tuesday morning.

Mild conditions this week. Temperatures below normal in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday.