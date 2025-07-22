Forecast: Heating up!

Tuesday we will see highs in the low 80s. We may see a few thunderstorms this afternoon. We are not expecting severe weather but a few storms could bring some heavy rain. Today will also be a lot windier with southerly winds around 20-25 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday we will see highs in the low 90s. Our dew points climb into the low 70s so it will feel even hotter. Be prepared for feels like temperatures near 100 degrees! These days are expected to be hot and sticky and come with the chance for severe storms.

This weekend we will be in the 80s with sunny skies and thunder chances.

