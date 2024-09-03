Forecast: Headed back to school with some wildfire smoke

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s. With northwesterly flow, we can expect some wildfire smoke to move into Wisconsin. Even though it will hide the blue sky, I don't expect air quality to be impacted on the surface.

High pressure sticks around bringing us more sunshine on Wednesday with highs reaching 80 degrees!

Our first chance of rain this week is Thursday afternoon/evening. This is triggered by a cold front. This will bring colder temperatures for the weekend. Highs in the mid 60s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies return for the weekend.