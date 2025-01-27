Forecast: Gusty winds and snow squalls?

Last week it was alll about frigid temperatures. This week is off to a mild start! This week, however, we are tracking a few chances for snow showers.

Monday starts sunny with temperatures in the 20s. This afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s! That is more than 10 degrees above normal. You'll notice some STRONG winds. Gusts around 40 mph throughout the day.

More clouds this afternoon as a cold front droops into Wisconsin. This could trigger some snow showers later today and snow squalls are possible. Snow squalls bring an immediate drop in visibility and brief heavy snow.

Another chance for snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb near 40 degrees.

Warm and mild into the weekend with a chance for mixed precipitation.

