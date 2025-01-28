Forecast: Gusty winds and a few flakes

Yesterday we saw high temperatures near 40 degrees and wind gusts over 40 mph. Today will also be warm and windy. Temperatures climb into the low 40s and we will continue to feel those wind gusts to 40 mph. The record today is 46 degrees, and we may see that fall.

Some snow showers and clouds in the morning will clear to sunny skies Tuesday afternoon.

There is another chance for snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will be less than one inch.

Sunshine returns for Thursday as temperatures climb near 50 degrees! This is potentially record-breaking! Friday is colder with highs only in the 30s.

Warm and mild into the weekend with a chance for mixed precipitation. Don't forget! It's Groundhog Day.. We will find out if we have 6 more weeks of winter or early spring.