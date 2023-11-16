Forecast: Gusty Thursday

Thursday: Highs near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies. More clouds building in overnight. Today's big weather story is the winds! We can expect south westerly winds around 20-25 mph with gusts around 45 mph.

Friday: More clouds than any day this week. Temperatures return to normal highs in the mid 40s. Northerly winds around 15 mph.

Weekend: Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunny skies throughout the day.

Monday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 40s.