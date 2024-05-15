Forecast: GREAT Weather Today!

Today is going to be a nice day throughout Northeast Wisconsin! We can expect plenty of sunshine and highs near 70s degrees with a light breeze! What more could you ask for?!

More clouds move in tomorrow and we can expect some rain/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is NOT expected at this time. Sunny skies return for Friday! Highs climb into the upper 70s.

We can expect a warm weekend! Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s or both Saturday and Sunday. Thunder is possible overnight Saturday.