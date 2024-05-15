Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: GREAT Weather Today!

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 06:39:36-04

Today is going to be a nice day throughout Northeast Wisconsin! We can expect plenty of sunshine and highs near 70s degrees with a light breeze! What more could you ask for?!
More clouds move in tomorrow and we can expect some rain/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is NOT expected at this time. Sunny skies return for Friday! Highs climb into the upper 70s.

We can expect a warm weekend! Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s or both Saturday and Sunday. Thunder is possible overnight Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.