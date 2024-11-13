Forecast: Gray November

Yesterday was the coldest day of the fall with all of our neighborhood high temperatures in the 40s.

We will be back in the 50s today. Unfortunately, there will be more clouds today.

Our next weather maker is an area of low pressure building into Wisconsin that will lead to some rain tonight and last into Thursday. We can expect ½ inch of rain for most of us.

Thursday comes with highs back in the 40s and cloudy skies as our winds switch back to a northerly direction.

Sunshine and mid 50s for Friday & Saturday. A quick system could bring rain showers to Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

Another chance for some rain next week.

