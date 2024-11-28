Forecast: Gravy-licious Gameday!

Happy Thanksgiving!

It's another chilly day for our neighborhoods. Highs were only around 30 degrees yesterday and that's what we can expect again. As we go throughout your Thanksgiving, clouds will increase leading to some snowflakes later this evening. Watch out for a decrease in visibility as you are headed home from holiday celebrations or Lambeau Field.

Temperatures fall even cooler into the weekend with highs in the upper 20s! Gusty northerly winds will make it feel even cooler and bring our wind chill temperatures into the teens. Speaking of temperatures in the teens...overnight low temperatures will be in the teens for the next week. Mostly sunny skies are here for the next few days.

