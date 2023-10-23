Forecast: Grab your raincoat!

Monday: High temps in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain. Winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph gusting to 30.

Tuesday: Temperatures WELL above normal into the low 70s across the area. Still holding on to mostly cloudy skies with lots of rain in the morning and evening.

Wednesday: A little less rain. Isolated showers and cloudy skies. Temps in the mid 60s.

Thursday: LOTS of rain. Could see 2 inches of rain before the end of the day. Temps in the mid 60s.

Friday: Chance of rain showers with temperatures in the mis 60s.

Weekend: Temperatures in the 40s and chances for showers