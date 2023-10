Thursday: A nice fall day with temperatures in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies. Westerly winds around 15 mph. Chance of isolated evening showers.

Friday: Temperatures in the mid 60s. More clouds with a chance for rain into the afternoon and evening.

Weekend: Cooler temperatures, below normal, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Highs in the mid 50s.