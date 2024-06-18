Forecast: Goodbye Unseasonable Heat!

I hope you all enjoyed the heat and humidity today! Our highs neared 90 degrees in many neighborhoods but in typical summer fashion, it was much cooler by the lakeshore!

Tonight, we can expect rain and isolated thunderstorms throughout the area. Mainly starting around midnight as a cold front begins to move through. The risk for severe weather is very low for us.

Wednesday will be a bit milder and more comfortable throughout the area as our highs fall into the 70s! Dew points will be in the low 60s. This does mean more clouds and rain showers, especially to start the day. Our winds switch to a northwesterly directions behind the cold front.

Thursday will be even cooler with more clouds and rain/storm chances.

This weekend will be cooler and mostly cloudy!