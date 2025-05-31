Forecast: Goodbye Spring!

It was a beautiful day on Saturday, with our high temperatures reaching the low 70s. We saw sunny skies and calm winds. Does it get better?

Our highs will be even warmer tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 70s and even 80 degrees! We will see the wildfire smoke build back into the area. We do not have an air quality alert at this point.

June and meteorological summer start on Sunday, and the first several days of June seem warm to hot. There are a few chances for thunderstorms into the middle of next week.