Our highs are expected to be in the low 80s today. This makes 5 days in a row with highs in the 80s.

We have some cooler and drier conditions on the way throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to fall below normal, in the mid 70s, starting Wednesday.

There is a small chance for isolated showers Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday afternoon. High pressure builds in later this week bringing us a period of dry weather and sunny skies!

Highs back in the 80s for the weekend.