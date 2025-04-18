Forecast: Good Friday storms, Easter showers?

After heavy rain and storms moved through last night, most neighborhoods collected under an inch of rain. Those storms cleared from Northeast Wisconsin around 3am but we aren't done with the rain yet! We will see scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Some storms could be strong/severe, especially later into the evening. The main threat would be small hail and gusty winds. High temperatures will be even warm, with highs in 60s!

The weekend looks nice and sunny, but a bit cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Easter Sunday starts sunny, but we are expecting more rain showers Sunday night and into Monday. Scattered showers are expected throughout Draft Week. Temperatures will be above normal.