Forecast: Getting warmer this week before chills next week.

This is the first day this week without a frost advisory in Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures were still in the 30s across the area, with a couple of 20 degrees temperatures in the Northwoods.

We will see lots of sunshine today and highs around 70! A great fall day. Southerly winds around 10 mph. Friday comes with warmer temperatures and stronger winds. Highs climbing near 80 degrees and southerly winds around 20 mph. Unlikely to see a broken record high on Friday.... But possible.

Unfortunately, the warm weather doesn't stick around long. Highs back in the low 60s for Saturday as clouds build in and a chance for showers late. Highs fall into the 50s on Sunday and for next week. This will be our first time below average in over a month.

On Monday we will she showers & gusty winds. Highs will only be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Some computer

forecast models have a wet snowflake mixing in with the rain. Not unusual for mid-October.

