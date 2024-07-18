Forecast: Sunshine is here to stay!

Today is another mild day for Northeast Wisconsin. Our highs remain below normal but warmer than yesterday. Temperatures in the upper 70s for many neighborhoods and low 70s along the lakeshore. With dew points in the mid-to-low 50s, it will feel comfortable again today.

Temperatures are on the rise throughout the next couple of days.... Slightly. Lots of sunshine and low 80s.

Lots of sunshine and 80s this weekend.

Conditions shake up for us next week with many chances for thunderstorms. We will be tracing chances for severe weather as we get closer.

