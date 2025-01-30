Forecast: Get outside! It's January?

We have had a couple of warm days in Northeast Wisconsin. For the last three days, high temperatures have been in the 40s. I want to remind you that 20 degrees is the normal high for the end of January.

A warm front will move through Wisconsin today. South of the front, gusty W/SW winds of 30- 40 mph will boost temps back into the 40s & 50s.

We will see record highs in almost all neighborhoods. The all-time record high for the month is 56 degrees & within reach.

Tomorrow will be cooler, with highs in the mid 30s. This is still 10 degrees above normal!

Saturday we will see highs in the 30s and cloudy skies. Watching the chance for snow and rain overnight into Sunday morning.

This Weekend: Jimmy the Groundhog will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring.