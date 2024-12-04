Forecast: Frigid Wind Chills

Most of our neighborhoods saw a dusting of snow overnight. Snowfall totals are higher in the Northwoods and Door County. Snow is the least of our worries today. The main impact of this weather system will be strong wind gusts and frigid wind chills.

Today's high temperatures will remain below normal, reaching 30 degrees by noon and dropping throughout the afternoon. Our lows tonight will be around 10 degrees. Winds will gust to 40 mph, bringing your feels like temperatures into the negatives. A wind advisory is in effect tonight for the lakeshore and southeast Wisconsin for gusts as high as 50 mph.

The clipper system clears on Thursday. Temperatures remain below normal in the mid 20s. Sunshine peaks through.

Warmer weather is in store for us this weekend and next week as another weather system is set to bring some precipitation to Northeast Wisconsin.

