Forecast: Freezing Temperatures

We have been spoiled with warm weather this fall. Our normal high temperature today is 39 degrees. Your neighborhood highs are in the low 30s today. Gusty westerly winds after the cold front will make it feel even cooler today.

Temperatures remain below normal throughout the rest of the week.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 30s and mostly sunny skies. There may be a few flurries across the area. Look forward to a smooth travel for the holiday

Thanksgiving will also be pretty chilly with highs below average and gusty winds.

This weekend our highs fall to the 20s with sunny skies.

