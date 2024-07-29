Forecast: Foggy and humid with storms this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning. Waking up to temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the upper 60s.

It is going to be hot and muggy today with dew points remaining near 70 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms expected this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon. This is mainly due to the threat of locally heavy rainfall.

Chances for thunderstorms repeat themselves every day this week. We can expect temperatures in the mid 80s. It's going to be hot and humid!

