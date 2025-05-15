Forecast: Fog to sunshine to thunderstorms

Wednesday was another warm & humid day across Northeast Wisconsin. Highs were in the 70s & 80s away from the lake.

Once again, we are waking up to dense fog this morning - especially near Lake Michigan.

Today will be warm & humid once again. This evening, a cold front will produce a line of thunderstorms. We are forecasting this to be severe.

The greatest threat will be between 4 PM and 9 PM. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes. Ensure you have a plan if severe weather threatens your location.

For Friday, the highs will be in the 80s with gusty winds. A few more storms are possible Friday afternoon & evening.

Behind the front, much cooler weather returns for the weekend & beyond. You can expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

