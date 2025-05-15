Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Fog to sunshine to thunderstorms

Lauren's Forecast
Posted

Wednesday was another warm & humid day across Northeast Wisconsin. Highs were in the 70s & 80s away from the lake.
Once again, we are waking up to dense fog this morning - especially near Lake Michigan.

Today will be warm & humid once again. This evening, a cold front will produce a line of thunderstorms. We are forecasting this to be severe.
The greatest threat will be between 4 PM and 9 PM. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes. Ensure you have a plan if severe weather threatens your location.

For Friday, the highs will be in the 80s with gusty winds. A few more storms are possible Friday afternoon & evening.

Behind the front, much cooler weather returns for the weekend & beyond. You can expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!