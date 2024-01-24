Forecast: Fog throughout the work week.

Wednesday: Very warm and moist (yes, I said moist) with calm winds. Fog possible all day. Cloudy with very isolated rain showers later into the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 30s. Still seeing lots of melting.

Thursday: Mixed precipitation is possible in the morning, once again in our southern neighborhoods. Fog likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.

Monday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.