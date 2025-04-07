Forecast: Flurries on Monday

This past weekend was sunny and warm! Our high temperatures were above normal, reaching the 50s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We did not receive any rain, making this the first dry weekend in 3 weeks.

Monday is starting with strong winds, around 25 mph, bringing out wind chill temperatures into the teens. There are also some snow showers working through Northeast Wisconsin. Throughout the day we can expect some snow, mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures only in the mid-30s.

Sunny skies are a bit warmer tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. We will also see calmer winds.

Our next weathermaker will arrive on Wednesday evening. We can expect some snow and rain to last through the day Thursday as well.

Sunshine and 50s for next weekend.