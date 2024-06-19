Forecast: Flawed start to Summer

Our first day this week where highs didn't touch 90 degrees and also our last day of spring! The summer solstice is Thursday at 3:50 pm.

Temperatures were only in the upper 70s but with dew points still in the low 70s, we didn't feel much relief today. Most neighborhoods collected about a half an inch of rain with passing showers and thunderstorms. We can expect more rain and clouds tomorrow too. Isolated showers are expected to bring ¼ - ½ inch of rain to the area tomorrow. Our highs will be below normal only in the low 70s!

The same cool, cloudy, and rainy pattern sticks with us for Friday as well.

High temperatures in the mid 80s return for Saturday with rain and storms. Back to the 70s and rainy for Sunday.

Craving blue skies? You're going to have to wait for next week!

