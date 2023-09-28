Forecast: Final September days feeling like summer

Thursday: Early morning fog is possible as well as some sprinkles. Eventually seeing sunny skies across the area. Highs in the low 70s. Clear skies and calm winds for this evening. Go Pack Go!

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Highs temperatures in the low 80s!! Mostly sunny and dry.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Monday: Warm with highs near 80. Mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high temperatures near 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high temperatures near 80.