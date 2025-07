We saw mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day, keeping our temps in the low 70s. Once the sun came out around 4pm, our highs shot up into the upper 70s. We have a beautiful Wednesday evening across the region. With mostly clear skies, our temperatures will fall into the low 60s tonight.

Thursday comes with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. Dew points will come close to 70 degrees which means it is a bit muggy.