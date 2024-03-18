Forecast: Feeling like March

The forecast this week is more typical for March in Wisconsin as our temperatures fall below normal.

Temperatures are in the mid 30s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Northerly winds keeping out wind chill temperatures in the 20s today. A bit warmer tomorrow in the 40s as clouds decrease throughout the day. Back into the 30s to finish out the work week, adding on to a streak of below average temperatures.

A chance for mixed precipitation overnight Thursday and again into the weekend.

Climate outlook shows cool weather sticking around through the end of March.