Forecast: Feeling like March

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 06:34:43-04

The forecast this week is more typical for March in Wisconsin as our temperatures fall below normal.

Temperatures are in the mid 30s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Northerly winds keeping out wind chill temperatures in the 20s today. A bit warmer tomorrow in the 40s as clouds decrease throughout the day. Back into the 30s to finish out the work week, adding on to a streak of below average temperatures.

A chance for mixed precipitation overnight Thursday and again into the weekend.

Climate outlook shows cool weather sticking around through the end of March.

