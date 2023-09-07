Watch Now
Forecast: Feeling like Fall for the first NFL Game

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 7:35 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 08:35:09-04

Thursday: Major cool down! Temperatures dropping below average in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers linger across NE Wisconsin. Gusty northerly winds around 15 mph.

Friday: Highs near 70. Partly cloudy skies.
Saturday: Highs near average in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine.
Sunday: Highs near average in the mid 70s. More clouds and chances of rain.

Monday: Rain showers and temperatures in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Rain showers and temperatures in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and highs in the upper 60s.

