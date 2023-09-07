Forecast: Feeling like Fall for the first NFL Game

Thursday: Major cool down! Temperatures dropping below average in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers linger across NE Wisconsin. Gusty northerly winds around 15 mph.

Friday: Highs near 70. Partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Highs near average in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine.

Sunday: Highs near average in the mid 70s. More clouds and chances of rain.

Monday: Rain showers and temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Rain showers and temperatures in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and highs in the upper 60s.