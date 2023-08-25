Forecast: Feeling like Fall for Final Weekend of Summer

Today: Temperatures near 80. More clouds than sun throughout the day. Light winds from the southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Chance of rain and thunder. No risk for severe weather. Winds out of the southwest gusting to 20 mph.

Saturday: Much cooler, temperatures in the low 70s. After the chance of a shower in the morning, expect sun & clouds during the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Cool temperatures in the 70s.

Monday: Chance for rain across the area. Temperatures are in the 80s.

Tuesday: Temperatures back into the 70s. Mostly sunny skies.

