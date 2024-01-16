Forecast: Feeling Frigid

Tuesday: Waking up to a Wind Chill Advisory through all of Wisconsin this expires at noon. Another frigid day with highs near ZERO degrees. Gusty winds bringing feels like temperatures near -20 degrees during most of the day. Partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall below 0 tonight.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and highs climb near 10 degrees. Gusty winds from the west at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Highs near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Highs near 15 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Weekend: Finally a bit warmer... highs near 20 degrees, which is still below normal.

