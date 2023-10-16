Forecast: Fall Weather Returns

Monday: Temps in the low 50s. Passing clouds. Winds around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Highs in the mid to upper 50s. More sun.
Wednesday: Highs near 60. Evening rain.
Thursday: Cloudy and rainy, highs in the low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 11:40:26-04
