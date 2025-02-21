Forecast: Enjoy the snow before it's gone!

Happy Friday!!

Friday will be a good weather day with sunshine and mild temperatures. The wind will be a little stronger keeping our wind chills in the teens. Overnight lows stay above zero

This weekend will be mild. Our neighborhoods will see highs in the 30s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday! This will feel like spring compared to the last few days. This could be our last wintry weekend with snow on the ground! Highs are above freezing, into the mid-30s on Sunday.

Next week comes with temperatures reaching 40 degrees and rain/snow mix. We will likely lose all of our snowpack.

March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring!

