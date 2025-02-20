Forecast: Enjoy some winter fun before the snow melts next week!

Light snow fell across our neighborhoods overnight bringing us some slick roadways but almost no accumulation. This is our first morning this week without a Cold Weather Advisory! Mostly cloudy skies stick around for Thursday as our temps reach the mid 20s.

Friday will be a good weather day with sunshine and mild temperatures. Winds will be a little stronger.

This weekend will be mild. Our neighborhoods will see highs in the 30s with mostly sunny skies! This will feel like spring compared to the last few days.

The 2-week temperature outlook is showing temperatures above normal!

March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring! 9 days to go!

