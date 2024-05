I can finally say we are getting a break from the rain showers (and thunderstorms), and we definitely could use a break! Many neighborhoods have collected over 3 inches of rain in the last 10 days!!

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Northeasterly winds could gust to 20 mph. There is more sunshine for Wisconsin on Thursday and Friday as highs slowly climb above normal!

High 70s this weekend with a chance for thunderstorms Saturday evening.