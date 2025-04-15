Forecast: Early morning rain to a sunny afternoon!

An upper-level system rotating around the low brought some rain/snow showers to our neighborhoods. This is clearing out early in the morning. Only a few showers are expected to impact on the morning commute.

On Tuesday, behind the system, we can expect increasing sunshine & gusty NW winds. Temperatures will be cooler but near normal for the time of year. The normal high is in the lower 50s.

Sunny skies and normal highs for Wednesday.

Thursday night into Friday we are tracking more rain showers & thunderstorms.

This Easter weekend looks nice with highs above normal and dry conditions.

