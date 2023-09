Monday: Chilly and dreary. Temperatures are below average in the mid 60s. Chilly northeast wind around 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Temperatures will remain below average in the mid 60s. Chilly northeast wind around 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: The sun comes out! Temperatures around 70 degrees.

Thursday: Temperatures in the mid 70s. Partly sunny.

Friday: Evening rain possible, temperatures around 70.

Weekend: Chances of rain and temperatures in the mid 70s.