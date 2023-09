Tuesday: Showers continue throughout the area. Could see another half an inch of rain in some places in NE WI, mainly towards central WI. Mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusty easterly winds around 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, highs near 70. A few showers are possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs near 70. Go Pack!

Friday: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend: Highs near 80!! Mostly sunny and dry.