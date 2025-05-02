Forecast: Do the showers continue into the weekend?

Showers and clouds stick around into Friday morning but begin to taper off into the afternoon. We hold on to cloudy skies throughout the day. Our temperatures stay in the low 50s today. Sunshine is here for the weekend. High temperatures will be close to normal, near 60 degrees.

There is no real weathermaker we are tracking right now. We go into next week with a few chances for rain and temperatures slightly above normal.

More dry conditions and warm temperatures are expected into next week. The 14-day outlook also suggests a warm and dry trend.