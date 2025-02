A wonderfully warm day in Wisconsin as our neighborhood highs climb into the upper 40s. Our record high temperature for today is 53 degrees set in 1930. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Tomorrow we will see highs in the low 40s with some clouds. An area of low pressure moves into Wisconsin on Tuesday night bringing us some rain/snow/mix into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are back to normal for the weekend with highs in the low 30s.