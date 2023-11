Monday: Highs in the 60s. Showers possible in the morning. Clearing to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Southerly winds from 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies and northerly winds.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers through most of the day. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny!!

Weekend: Highs in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.