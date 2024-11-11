Forecast: Cooler temps and gusty winds

We had some rain showers in Northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods yesterday, this brought approximately a 1/3 of an inch of rain. We can expect some lake effect showers to linger throughout the beginning of the day.

Our temperatures will fall throughout the day. Waking up near 50 degrees and eventually near 40 degrees by dinnertime.

However, the main story for today will be gusty winds. Our winds switching from the west to the north could be as strong as 35mph. There is a small craft advisory and Gale Warning in effect through the day.

Winds calm down and sunshine returns for Tuesday as highs are in the upper 40s.

There is another chance for rain on Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s - which is above average.

