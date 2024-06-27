Forecast: Cooler Conditions Today

5 straight days in the 80s!!

Today will be sunny but a bit cooler! Our highs will be stuck in the low 70s across the area. Lots of sunshine today with light winds throughout the day. A cool and comfortable evening as our lows are in the mid 50s. High temperatures remain below normal tomorrow, only in the mid 70s. Friday comes with more clouds and isolated afternoon showers.

Friday night we will see heavy rain and thunderstorms across Northeast Wisconsin. The severe weather risk for our neighborhoods is low.

Sunshine into the weekend with highs on Saturday in the 80s and Sunday in the upper 70s.