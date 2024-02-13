Forecast: Cooler Ahead

We broke a record high fell yesterday when the thermometer hit 46 degrees.

This is now the warmest February on record but some cold & snow is on the way.

A cold front passing though Wisconsin will bring cooler temps the area on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today into the mid 30s with winds calming down into the evening.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 40 again. Southerly winds gusting to 20 mph. Snow showers overnight and into Thursday morning. All of our neighborhoods will see less than 2 inches of snow.

Friday is back to sunny and cool with highs in the upper 30s

A bit cooler into the weekend with highs below freezing.