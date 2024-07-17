Forecast: Cool & Comfortable

Comfortable conditions are the name of the game for today. Highs fall below normal into the mid-to-low 70s for our neighborhoods. Dew points dropping too. Northerly winds only up around 10 mph throughout the day today. High pressure builds into Wisconsin which means lots of sunshine! We can expect sunny skies on Wednesday but there is also a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

Sunshine and upper 70s on Thursday as well as Friday as temperatures warm up and creep near normal. Sunny and calm weather expected this weekend.

