Forecast: Cold Turkey!

Today: Lots of sunshine. Our temps running about 5 degrees below normal in the low 30s. Winds from the Northwest around 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Temperatures remain below normal in the low 30s. Partly sunny skies. Winds from the West 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and snow showers in the area. Up to an inch expected. Temperatures in the low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs near 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs near 30.

Wednesday: Chance for snow in the evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Warmer with highs in the upper 30s.