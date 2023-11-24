Forecast: Cold Turkey!

Today: Lots of sunshine. Our temps running about 5 degrees below normal in the low 30s. Winds from the Northwest around 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Temperatures remain below normal in the low 30s. Partly sunny skies. Winds from the West 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and snow showers in the area. Up to an inch expected. Temperatures in the low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs near 30.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs near 30.
Wednesday: Chance for snow in the evening. Highs in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Warmer with highs in the upper 30s.
Posted at 8:01 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 09:01:26-05
