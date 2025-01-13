Forecast: Cold, then warm, then cold again

What a wonderful start to Monday morning! Our temperatures are right around 10 degrees! But wait—it gets worse. With westerly winds up to 20 mph, our wind chill temperatures are below 0 degrees.

Wind chill temperatures stay below 0 degrees ALL DAY. High temperatures are below normal around 10-15 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, our temperatures fall below 0 once again.

Tuesday will be just as cold. Our highs remain below normal and winds just as strong. Watch out for some flurries in the morning.

Warming up later this week with temperatures into the mid 30s for Thursday and Friday.

Colder yet again into the weekend.

