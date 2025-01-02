Forecast: Cold air to start the year

It looks like January outside - with gusty winds, cold temperatures, and some flurries!

It's a chilly start to our morning! Despite being close to normal, temperatures are 15 degrees colder than this time yesterday.

Temperatures will be below average today with neighborhood highs in the mid 20s. Our wind chill temperatures are around 15 degrees.

High pressure keeps our skies mostly sunny through the weekend.

Twenty degrees is our high temperature for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the single digits.

January is the coldest & snowiest month of the year. Get ready for true winter weather!

