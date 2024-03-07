Forecast: Clouds today before showers tomorrow.

Clouds increasing throughout the day as a new weathermaker is headed towards us for tomorrow. Despite the clouds, high temperatures today are similar to yesterday in the upper 40s through most neighborhoods and low 40s along the lakeshore. Mostly calm southerly winds today before switching back to a northerly direction tomorrow. A low-pressure system will bring rain to our neighborhoods most of the day on Friday. We could also see some accumulating snow!

This weekend will be a little bit cooler in the low 40s. High pressure brings mostly sunny skies.

Next week: 60s return!?!