Forecast: Clouds today before more rain Thursday

Today: A little less rain. Isolated showers and cloudy skies. Temps in the mid 60s. Winds from the SW up to 15 mph.

Thursday: LOTS of rain. Could see 2 inches of rain before the end of the day. Temps in the mid 60s. A chance for some weak thunderstorms in NE WI. Winds from the south around 5-15 mph.

Friday: Chance of rain showers early with temperatures in the mid 60s. Clearing into the afternoon and evening.

Weekend: Major cool down. Temperatures falling 10 degrees below normal into the 40s. A chance of showers and even some mixed precipitation overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Monday: Chilly with highs near 40.

Halloween: Chill with highs near 40. Partly cloudy skies.